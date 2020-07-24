Tourism to receive a major boost thanks to Sandals Resorts International

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines tourism product is set to receive a major boost with the opening of Sandals Resorts International

He was speaking at Wednesday’s signing of an agreement between the Government and Sandals Resorts International, to take over the operations at Buccama Resort.

Minister Gonsalves said this partnership is expected to have tremendous benefits for Vincentians, given the international appeal of the Sandal’s brand.

Minister Gonsalves said the project will also bring many benefits for various ancillary services.







