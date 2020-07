MRS ZETA MARIETTA OLLIVIERRE of Upper Villa formerly of Evesham died on Friday June 5th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Friday July 31st at the Calliaqua Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Calliaqua Methodist Church Yard.







