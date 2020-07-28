Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address, at a special event to be hosted this evening by the Venezuelan Embassy.

The Embassy says it will host A song to Bolivar and Chavez, in commemoration of the 236th birthday of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, and the 66th birthday of Commander Hugo Chavez Frias.

The ceremony will be held at the Venezuelan Embassy from five this afternoon.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the painting entitled: Bolivar and Chavez: Two Giants of the Caribbean, which was painted by Vincentian Artist Nerissa King.

This evening’s ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio







