The family of the late Koreen Charles is soliciting the assistance from the general public in obtaining any information that will aid with the investigation and lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in relation to the shooting death of Koreen Latham Charles, 35 year old Port Officer of Fairbaine Pasture that occurred on the 23rd of July, 2020.

A $5,000.00 reward is being offered.







