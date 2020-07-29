The flash flood watch for St. Vincent & the Grenadines has been discontinued as of 12 noon Wednesday 29th July 2020.

A release from the Meteorological Services says an elongated area of low pressure is located about 245 miles west north-west of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Although the disturbance is moving away from the Leeward Islands, it should dominate the weather pattern across SVG over the next 36 hours as it makes its west north-westwards track from the island chain.

Light to Moderate showers, occasional breezy conditions and the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms exists across Thursday.

Model guidance suggests a weak low-level trough should approach the island chain on Friday.

Partly cloudy skies and a few sporadic showers are likely with no significant showers associated with the feature. On Saturday, humid conditions are anticipated as light south easterly winds cross the island chain allowing for the possibility of afternoon localised conditions.

Winds will be generally from the south south west (SW) becoming occasionally breezy (35km/h) into tonight.

Fresh to strong (30-40 km/h) south easterly trades will persist across Thursday while a gradual decrease in speeds would take place as the weekend approaches

Presently, sea conditions are moderate to rough (1.5m-2.8m). There will be a gradual deterioration especially on the eastern coasts of up to 3.0m by nightfall. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are asked to exercise caution.

Conditions can become slight to moderate(1.2m to 1.5m) in open water as early as Friday night.







