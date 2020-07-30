Her Excellency Rhonda King, has been appointed as one of two co-facilitators to lead the  intergovernmental consultations on the comprehensive review of the UN peace-building process

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Rhonda King, has been appointed as one of two co-facilitators to lead the inter-governmental consultations on the comprehensive review of the UN peace-building process.

The review is to be conducted during the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

His Excellency Craig John Hawke, Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations, along with Ambassador King will lead the consultations during the formal phase of the review process.

The formal phase which was scheduled to commence on July 1, 2020 is now expected to begin on September 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

