The Government to provide COVID-19 Stimulus Packages for preschool operators across the country

Prime Minister, Dr.Ralph Gonsalves said the Government will be providing assistance of $125,000 for preschool operators across the country under the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said 304 preschool teachers across the country are receiving assistance as the Government seeks to assist everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said they will also be providing assistance for 125 operators of these early childhood centers across the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

