Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves calls on Vincentians to play an active role in the fight against Human Trafficking in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to play an active role in the fight against Human Trafficking in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the appeal during an address aired on NBC Radio last week as St.Vincent and the Grenadines joined with global community to observe the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

The Prime Minister said all the relevant local stakeholders have been working assiduously to combat Human Trafficking here, and he called on Vincentians to come forward and alert the authorities if they suspect that Human Trafficking may be taking place.

Activities to mark the World Day Against Trafficking In Persons were held with the theme: Committed to the cause: Working on the frontline to end Human Trafficking.







