Social activist and Media Specialist Jerry. S George has passed

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) said on Tuesday it was “shocked and sad” at the death of veteran social activist and broadcaster, Jerry S. George.

The ACM said Mr. George was a founding member of the regional umbrella media Organisation and that “he had remained a strong supporter of the organization.

Meanwhile Prime Minister, Dr.Ralph Gonsalves has also extended condolences to the family of the well-known media specialist, social activist and talk show host.

Mr. George is reported to have died while hosting his early morning Internet show dubbed “Early in the Morning with Jerry. S George”.

He was also a former Public Relations Manager in Eastern Caribbean with the telecommunication company, Digicel, for a number of years and was a vocal social and political commentator.

During his weekly program aired on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he was shocked when he got the news of Mr. George’s death.







