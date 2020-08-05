Some 190 trainees between the ages of 17 and 45, will be participating in the next phase of the Youth and Adult Training for employment (YATE) programme from this month.

The training for Cohort 3 of the programme will be conducted at various technical institutes across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Orientation sessions are being held from today to Friday and official training will begin on Monday 10th August. The training will be conducted for a period of 13 weeks, including a 2 week workshop on Life Skills and Financial Literacy.

The YATE initiative is funded by the World Bank under the Human Development and Service Delivery (HDSD) project.

This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, sustainable Development and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Social Development.

The project is designed to provide training for vulnerable unemployed youth and adults in National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) Levels 1 and 2 programmes.

The training aims to develop the basic competencies needed to obtain employment and/or pursue further employment- related training.







