The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is appealing to Vincentians to take safety precautions after they bark their trees.

This appeal was made Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Mr.Richards said when a tree is barked the tree ultimately dies and its branches rot and can fall on people and their property.

He is therefore appealing to Vincentians to put all safety measures in place when barking trees, especially those in close proximity to where people and children dwell on a regular basis.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

