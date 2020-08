Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache says the Health services sub-committee will continue to implement measures to protect citizens and residents from the deadly Coronavirus.

The CMO was speaking in light of the new COVID-19 case in SVG, bringing the total number of active cases to ten.

Health Consultant Dr. Jerrol Thompson also pointed out that several important measures are being put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print