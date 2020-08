After some five months, the dispute surrounding Guyana’s March 2nd, 2020 General elections has been resolved after a recount of the votes.

And with Guyana a member of the Caribbean Community РCARICOM. 

Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of St.Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves welcomed the declaration on NBC Radio Face to Face program on Wednesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said he was criticized for addressing Guyana’s situation but his aim was to see democracy reign in that country.

 







