MS MELDA LUCILET BROWN of Lowmans Windward died on Saturday May 2nd at the age of 86. The funeral takes place Saturday August 15th at Wesley Baptist Mission Church, Lowmans Windward. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Mc Ford Cemetery.







