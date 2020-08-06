SVG MASTERS T20 TOURNAMENT CANCELLED

This year’s SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular letter sent to its affiliates yesterday, the SVG Masters Cricket Committee said: “Due to the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict protocols associated with the staging of any local cricket competition, and other related issues, the SVG Masters Cricket Committee has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 SVG Masters Cricket tournament.

We urge all Master cricketers to stay safe and continue to adhere to the Health protocols. We look forward to staging another successful SVG Masters Cricket tournament in 2021”.

National Properties/GECCU North East Masters won the Championship last year after beating Mustique Masters in the Final at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







