The Modern Medical Complex at Georgetown will host a Blood Drive tomorrow to sensitize the public about the new Onsite Blood Collection Service.

The Blood Bank of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre recently started the process of blood collection onsite, as it seeks to enhance the delivery of Health Services in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Organizers say the public will also be given the opportunity to donate blood at tomorrow’s event.

It takes place at the Modern Medical Complex from 10am.

It will include addresses from several Officials, including Health Minister Luke Browne.

Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves has commended the team at the Modern Medical Complex for their role in providing quality healthcare services to the public over the last three years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

