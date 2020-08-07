Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne, has appealed to Vincentians to consider donating blood, to assist local Health Care Providers in providing quality health care to the population.

Minister Browne made the appeal, as he addressed a Blood Drive held at the Modern Medical Complex at Georgetown this morning, to sensitize the public about the new On-site Blood Collection Service.

Chief Laboratory Technologist, Elliott Samuel highlighted the progress made in Laboratory Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines







