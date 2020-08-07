The Ministry of Culture has said some 600 hundred persons who were employed in the Creative and Cultural Industries, have received financial assistance, as a part of the National COVID-19 Stimulus package.

Word of this has come from Co-ordinator of the Creative and Cultural Industries in the Department of Culture, Rodney Small, who told NBC News the process has been progressing smoothly so far.

Mr. Small said from the applications received, the Ministry of Culture was able to create a database of the country’s Creative and Cultural Industries.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

