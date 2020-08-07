Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians to familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 Protocols so that they can assist others who are seeking accurate information.

He made this appeal during his weekly program aired on NBC Radio, this week.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said COVID-19 continues to be a multi-dimensional challenge and the national response would be even more successful, if more people educated themselves about the disease.

He said while the Health professionals have been doing a good job in the national response to the disease, Vincentians should also be careful about sharing misinformation about COVID-19.







