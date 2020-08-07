The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) is preparing to embark on a major Cleanup program for the Belmont Salt Pond area in Union Island

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is preparing to embark on a major Cleanup program for the Belmont Salt Pond area in Union Island.

Executive Director of Susgren, Orisha Joseph told NBC News the cleanup program will be held as part of a major exercise aimed at enhancing the area.

She said the project will create a better environment for residents of Union Island who are involved in the Salt picking Industry to co-exist with persons using the newly constructed platforms for Bird-Watching and other biodiversity activities.

Miss Joseph explained that the Belmont Salt Pond Project has several objectives.







