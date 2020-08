MR DAVID AUGUSTUS GITTENS of Long Piece, North Union died on Tuesday July 28th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 15th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, North Union. Viewing and Tributes begin at 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.







