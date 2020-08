MRS SHARON ANETTA ASHTON LESLIE of Richland Park, Park Hill formerly of Biabou died on Friday July 17th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 15th at the St. Matthew Anglican Church, Biabou. The Body lies at the church from 2:00pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. The Vans “Humpy”, “Barah” from Richland Park also a Blue Van Registration Number H7 53 will transport persons from Redemption Sharpes wishing to attend the funeral.







