With General Elections constitutionally due in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by March next year, the Electoral Office says it is in a state of readiness for the poll.

Supervisor of Elections Dora James gave this commitment while speaking on NBC’s Views on Issues Program yesterday, which focused on Registration, Re-Reregistration and Other Electoral Matters.

The other panelists were Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King and Registering Officer, Samuel Charles. The Moderator was Communications Specialist, Theresa Daniel.







