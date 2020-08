Deputy Supervisor of Election Sylvester King has appealed to Vincentians to familiarize themselves with the Revised Edition of the Representation of the People’s Act.

Mr. King said the legislation, which guides the work of the Electoral Office, came into effect by Act number seven of 1982, but was amended on the 29th of May 2015 when Parliament took the decision to revise the Voters’ List.

The Revised Edition of the Representation of the People’s Act is available at the Government Printery.







