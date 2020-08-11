Farmers across the country are continuing to benefit from support provided by the Richmond Vale Academy, in promoting the concept of Sustainable Farming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the Academy Stina Herberg said, as part of this thrust, the Academy has been collaborating with local farmers on the leeward side of the Island, and 80 backyard Gardens have been established so far.

Ms. Herberg said the RVA will be returning to Barrouallie where they were also working with twenty families to establish Home Gardens.







