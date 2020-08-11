JUNIOR TENNIS CAMP AT NATIONAL CENTRE

Tennis players between 5 and 14 years completed a month-long Tennis Camp at the National Tennis Centre at Villa last weekend.

Organised by the Division of Physical Education and Sports, with support from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association, the Camp brought together 68 young players who were taught the fundamentals of tennis.

In a Competition held at the conclusion of the Camp, Selah Gonsalves and O’KEIF John defeated AK-QUIN Johnson and Rolene Sam 10-7 to win the Mixed Doubles Under-10, while Angelo Morgan beat Jaiden Bowens 5-3 in the Boys Under-14 Singles.

In the Under-14 Mixed Doubles, Angela Lateic and Denilson Browne won from Donte Woodley and Aamara Eudovique 4-2, and Yasmine Sandy and Vova Zhurovlav beat Jaydaeleah Chambers and Jonathan Wood 4-0.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

