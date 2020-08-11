Police Commissioner, Colin John has welcomed the training being provided by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service, to enhance the capacity of its personnel.

Commissioner John was delivering remarks at a Graduation Ceremony hosted by the Coastguard last Friday, to mark the end of a Regional Security System Basic Seamanship Course.

He noted that the Covid 19 pandemic has not resulted in a reduction in criminal activity.

Fourteen persons received certificates during Friday’s Graduation Ceremony, which was held at the Coastguard Base at Calliaqua.

The five-week course began on July 6, and the participants received lectures in several subject areas including Nautical Terminology; First Aid; Marlinspike Seamanship; Man overboard; Rules of the Road among others.

The participants also looked at the History of the SVG Coast Guard; International Law; Survival at Sea and International Ship and Port Security Code.







