The Government is said to be making steady progress with Sea Defense Projects along the East coast of the Island

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said the Government is making steady progress with Sea Defense Projects along the East coast of the Island.

The Prime Minister provided an update on the work being done, during his address at the Blood Donation Drive hosted by the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown on Friday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Sea Defense Projects are costly, but he pointed out that they are connected to the health of residents in the various communities, and are critical to saving the houses along the East Coast.







