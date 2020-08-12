Persons interested in registering for this years Spark SVG Youth Summit have until midnight to do so

Young people between the ages of eighteen and thirty who are interested in the 2020 edition of the Spark SVG Youth Summit have until midnight to register to be a part of this weekend’s virtual event.

Founder and Director of Spark SVG Nafesha Richardson is encouraging persons to register for the event which promises to be life changing.

Ms. Richardson outlined several reasons why young people should attend the Spark Youth Summit which is in its second year.

The Spark SVG Youth Summit is expected to run for a duration of three days from Friday August 14th and will feature several vibrant young speakers who will present on various topics.







