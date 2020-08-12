SVGFF URGED CLUBS TO SEEK HEALTH APPROVAL

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has reminded Leagues, Clubs and private entities that they must seek the approval of the Federation to organise any football related activity.

In doing so they are required to provide a copy of the health and safety protocols from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, as well as approval from the venue authority.



The Federation has also reminded its affiliates that they are not permitted to participate in Leagues that are not sanctioned by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

