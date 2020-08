Today is the deadline for registration to this year’s National Lotteries Authority (NLA) Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship.

Completed registration forms must be submitted this afternoon at a General Meeting of the Championship at the Dauphine Community Centre at 5:30.

This afternoon’s meeting will discuss and finalize plans for the Championship.







