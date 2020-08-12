The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has implemented a ban on all plastic bags and containers

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has advised the general public that it is illegal for a food business place including supermarkets to sell or provide food, either on or off the food premises in a disposable plastic food service container.

In a Media Release issued today, the Ministry of Health says a person shall not distribute, sell or use disposable plastic shopping bags after August 1, 2020.

Failure to comply with the above mentioned, a person would have committed an offence and liable on summary conviction of a fine of five-thousand dollars and to a further fine of five hundred dollars each day during which the offence continues.

The Environmental Health Officers will be visiting food businesses to ensure compliance.







