NATIONAL 1ST DIVISION CRICKET FINAL

Keegan’s Bequia XI and CJ MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars will contest the Final of this year’s National Lotteries Authority 1st Division 50-overs Cricket Championship at 10:00 on Sunday morning at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The last two matches in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Team Rivals will meet Victors (1) at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and Guardian General Saints will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) at the Park Hill Playing Field.







