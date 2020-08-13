Prime Minister, Dr.Ralph Gonsalves sends his congratulations to the Prime Ministers of Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley on his party’s re-election to office in the Twin Island Republic.

In his congratulatory remarks at this morning’s session of Parliament, Dr. Gonsalves said he is pleased that the people of Trinidad and Tobago had re-elected the People’s National Movement- PNM to govern the country.

The Prime Minister also congratulated President Irfaan Ali of Guyana and his People’s Progressive Party- PPP Civic on its election to Office, which was declared after five months.

Dr. Gonsalves said he is looking forward to working with the re-elected Government in Trinidad and Tobago and with the newly elected Government in Guyana.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

