The Ministry of Education will be implementing strict COVID-19 Guidelines for the reopening of Schools on Monday August 31st.

That’s according to Education Minister St. Clair Prince, in response to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Prince said the Ministry will continue to be guided by Health Experts and has accepted the recommendations for the reopening of schools for all students.

Minister Prince highlighted measures implemented to adequately prepare and place all educational institutions in a state of readiness







