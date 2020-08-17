NORTHERN STARS ARE 2020 1ST DIVISION CHAMPIONS

CJ MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars defeated Keegan’s Bequia XI by 2 wickets to win the 2020 National Lotteries Authority 1st Division 50-overs Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia XI 160 off 34-overs; (Don Williams 54, Chelson Stowe 35, Olanzo Billingy 22; Dorson Cottle 4 for 23, Jide John 3 for 35, Shangi John 3 for 35).

CJ MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars 161 for 8 off 48.4-overs; (O’ Jay Matthews 60 and there were 22 extras; Verden Baptiste 2 for 20).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

