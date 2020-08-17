Personnel from the Ministry of Agriculture will be traveling to the Grenadines this week, to assess the impact of the recent drought on farmers and their produce in those islands.

Agriculture Extension Officer for the Grenadines, Allan Williams said the visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Government to provide support to Farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Agriculture says the support is targeting recovery from the impacts of both COVID-19 and Drought 2020, which has been recorded as one of the worst droughts experienced in the country in the last fifty years, impacting both crop and livestock farmers.



Mr. Williams said the Ministry of Agriculture has been recording data from Farmers affected by the severe drought.

Mr. Williams said the Agriculture Officers will visit Bequia and Union Island from tomorrow August 18th to the 20th.







