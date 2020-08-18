A Bill to provide for the promotion and protection of consumers interests in relation to the supply of Goods and Services was passed in Parliament last Friday.

The Consumer Protection Bill provides stronger protection and the establishment of a department for consumers to seek redress once they feel their rights are infringed upon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker says the Consumer Protection Bill is revolutionary in its scope of Consumer Rights.

Sir Louis says the existing Consumer Affairs Department lack the appropriate legislation that restricts greatly its ability to investigate against the rights of consumers.







