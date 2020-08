St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed one (1) new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

The Health Services Sub Committee says this case arrived from the US Virgin Islands, was quarantined due to the high risk country of origin and has been isolated since receipt of their preliminary positive result.

Health Officials say the adult is doing well and has no symptoms typical of COVID-19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print