Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie said Certification for Seafarers will be offered at the EU-funded Maritime and Hospitality Institute in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, when it becomes operational in November of this year.

He made the disclosure as he responded to a question in Parliament last week.

Minister Mckie said the Certification program is important to boost the nation’s income from the International Tourism Industry, especially in view of the fact that so many Vincentians are sailors and require this training from time to time.

He said this will also reduce the need for local sailors to travel to other countries to receive their Certification for Seafarers.

Minister Mckie said other Caribbean countries have already expressed an interest in accessing the Certification for Seafarers training which will be offered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







