The Electoral Office assures the Electorate that persons who serve as Registering Officers are carefully chosen

The Electoral Office has assured the Electorate that persons who serve as Registering Officers are carefully chosen

This assurance has come from Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sylvester King, who noted that the Registering Officers have an important role to play in ensuring that persons who are registered to vote are qualified to do so.

Speaking on NBC Face to Face Program yesterday Mr. King said the revised Representation of the People’s Act, which guides the work of the Electoral Office, ensures that suitable persons are appointed as Registering Officers.

Mr. King disclosed that all Registering Officers are also Justices of Peace.







