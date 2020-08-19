The Ministry of Education says it will provide strong support, to ensure that all stakeholders remain safe during the Covid 19 Pandemic

As Teachers and students prepare to return to their classrooms at the end of this month, they have been assured that the Ministry of Education will provide strong support, to ensure that all stakeholders remain safe during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Minister of Education St. Clair Prince gave the assurance, as he responded to a question in Parliament last week.

The question sought, among other things, to determine how Teachers are being prepared to deal with protocols which have been established to facilitate re-opening of Schools.

Teachers and students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday August 31st.







