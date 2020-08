Residents of Corner Bay, Chateaubelair can now move around more comfortably following construction of a new concrete road in that area.

The 675 feet road constructed by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} runs from the bridge unto the beach.

It was constructed at an estimated cost of 256-thousand EC dollars.

In addition to the road, BRAGSA also constructed several walls and drains.

The project lasted for eight weeks.







