CONCACAF GROUP C WORLD CUP DRAW

St Vincent and the Grenadines has been drawn in Group C of the preliminary CONCACAF draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The others in the Group are Curacao, Guatemala, Cuba and British Virgin Islands. The draw took place yesterday afternoon.

Group A consists of El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat and the US Virgin Islands. In Group B are Suriname, Canada, Bermuda, The Cayman Islands and Aruba. Group D includes Panama, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica and Anguilla. Group E features Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, St Lucia and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago are in Group F.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on 21st November and end on 18th December, 2022.







