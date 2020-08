MR JOSEPH FESTUS QUAMMIE better known as PETER PAYNE and SLIM of Enhams died on Friday August 7th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 23rd at the Enhams Church of the Nazarene. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the a van with registration number HX 95







