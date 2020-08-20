The Commonwealth Foundation is launching a special grants programme in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Commonwealth Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation for Civil Society organisations in the Commonwealth, is launching a special grants programme in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the call for small grants under this programme, for between 10,000 and 30,000 pounds sterling for a maximum duration of 12 months, is to enable the Foundation to deliver support to civil society organisations in the Commonwealth in response to the pandemic.

Since the effects of COVID-19 have already impacted Commonwealth member-states negatively, the Foundation states that its focus “will be on national initiatives which engage constructively with government in strengthening relevant institutions, policies and practices as communities and countries seek to recover and rebuild”.

Being aware that the pandemic has created new and urgent priorities for civil society engagement and action arising from acute vulnerability among certain groups to the need for understanding and addressing how new laws and policies are affecting different groups of people.

The call for proposals is open to eligible civil society organisations from all Commonwealth member-states including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It will be launched on September1, 2020 in order for implementation to begin early in 2021.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Foundation’s website: www.commonwealthfoundation.com/grants.







