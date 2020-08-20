The Unity Labour Party launched its Election Campaign virtually, last night

“Lift SVG Higher is the theme under which the Unity Labour Party launched its election campaign with a Virtual Public Meeting last night.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the four new candidates on mainland St. Vincent who will contest the upcoming General Elections.

The candidates were officially introduced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister outlined the mission of the Unity Labour Party in going forward.

The Prime Minister says there will be a new candidate for the Northern Grenadines.

Addresses also came from the four new candidates who outlined plans for their constituencies.

Voices of the four new candidates for the Unity Labour Party on mainland St. Vincent – Dominic Sutherland; Dr. Orande Brewster; Dr. Mineva Glasgow and Curtis King.







