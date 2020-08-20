Thirty students were awarded scholarships by the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union GECCU.

The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall this morning.

Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Primary Schools Hannah Browne commended GECCU for continuing to provide much needed assistance to students.

Other addresses were made by Deputy Chairperson of GECCU’s Scholarship Committee, Ronnie Daniel; President of GECCU, Harold Lewis; and the Motivational Speech by Kezi Francis – GECCU Scholar of 1996.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

