The Buildings Roads and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} is working closely with the Ministry of Education to put additional hand washing and sanitization stations in schools across the nation.

That’s according to Senior Education Officer Responsible for Research and School Safety, Dr. Idelia Ferdinand.

Dr. Ferdinand said the measures are being put in place to ensure that the nation’s children are safe when they return to school on August 31st, as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

Dr. Ferdinand also appealed to Educators to remind students about the COVID-19 Safety guidelines.







