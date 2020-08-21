The Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to provide support to Farmers, to help to cushion the economic impact of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

This week, some 4500 sacks of fertilizer at the Agriculture Input Warehouse were sold by the Ministry to Farmers, at half-price.

Delivering remarks at the session, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the reduced price of fertilizer is intended to encourage more Farmers to plant crops, to help the country achieve National Food Security and to increase export of locally produced crops.







